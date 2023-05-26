FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic Friday; Dry weather hangs on this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re heading into the Memorial Day weekend with great weather in the forecast for Friday. Look for highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. It will stay dry Friday evening in most of north Georgia. There’s a low chance of a shower in far north Georgia.

Rain will likely stay away on Saturday, but it will be much cooler in east Georgia. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with thin clouds over Atlanta and west Georgia. The clouds will be thicker with a low chance of rain in east Georgia. Highs will be in the 60s with a gusty breeze in east Georgia.

Sunday looks like the coolest day of the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Sunday, but the weather looks a lot better than it did earlier in the week. You can expect a blend of clouds and sun.

Memorial Day will be warmer with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies. Humidity will stay comfortable all weekend, and that means the temperature will fall to the 50s to low 60s at night.

