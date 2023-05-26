Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, breezy today; Slight chance of rain Sunday

By Rodney Harris
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies for much of the day. It will be breezy, which will keep highs in the 70s.

Friday’s summary

High - 78°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice, but breezy today

It will be mostly sunny for much of the day in north Georgia with an increase in clouds this evening. An isolated shower or two will be possible in the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains, but it will stay dry in metro Atlanta.

It will be breezy today with wind gusts up to 30 mph, and that will keep our highs cooler than normal in the upper 70s.

Saturday

Saturday will be similar to today with more clouds, but staying dry in metro Atlanta. Like today, temperatures Saturday will be cooler in the 70s due to a breezy wind.

Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers in east and northeast Georgia. Some of those showers may impact metro Atlanta Sunday afternoon and evening with a low overage of 30%.

Forecast map for Sunday afternoon
Forecast map for Sunday afternoon(Atlanta News First)

Memorial Day

Memorial Day will be partly cloudy and dry, a trend that will continue for much of next week.

