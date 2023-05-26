Georgia organization combatting food insecurity by feeding thousands of families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Streetwise Georgia is a nonprofit that served more than 30 thousand people in need last year.

“Knowing that you have brought a place of relief for a family, a place that might increase their faith and their hope. Their belief is that they are going to make it. Is incredibly humbling,” said Tracy Joseph with StreetWise Georgia Inc.

These are people who might need help with food, clothing, and hygiene supplies; people who might need someone to take the pressure off, so they can pay the rent, or pay for childcare.

“We do that for the purpose of building a real room in a family’s budget,” said Tracy.

Most families will need to schedule an appointment with Streetwise. You can call ahead or schedule online. They serve families from 39 counties.

