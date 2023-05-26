Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Historic Tara Theatre reopens to public under new management

The historic Tara Theatre on Cheshire Bridge Road is back.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The historic Tara Theatre on Cheshire Bridge Road is back.

“There’s a tremendous gratitude and a tremendous relief that this is all coming together,” said co-owner Christopher Escobar.

The theatre held its grand re-opening today, nearly six months after its previous owner, Regal Entertainment, shut it down. A team of investors, led by Escobar, have spent months bringing the theatre back to life. Escobar also owns the Plaza Theatre, another arthouse staple in Atlanta.

“It’s still going to be an arthouse theatre,” Escobar said. “It’s still going to be that place where people can come see movies they might not see in other places.”

Few people are happier than Alton Brown.

“I’ve been coming here since before I was old enough to drive a car,” Brown said.

He remembers seeing 1982′s Blade Runner at The Tara as a child and still holds onto the idea that Rick Deckard is human.

“He was human, and I still think he’s human,” Brown said, referencing the plot of 2017′s Blade Runner 2049.

It’s also no surprise he’s also interested in the culinary aspects of The Tara.

“I’m really, really interested to see if they’ve changed the popcorn recipe at all,” he said. “I’m very sensitive to popcorn. My very first culinary job was popping popcorn for a 16-screen metroplex in Athens.”

Four films played on opening night: 1977′s Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope; 1963′s It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World; 2022′s Tár; and 1989′s Back to the Future Part II, which Escobar believes is better than the original.

“Yeah, I do, haha,” he admitted.

And new management means a new line of soft drinks.

“I like to think we ended the blasphemous practice of not serving Coca-Cola in a historic Atlanta theatre,” Escobar said.

Some moviegoers are aiming for something a bit stronger.

“I was hoping to get a cocktail myself, but I’m not sure they’re available quite yet,” said moviegoer Neal Cohen.

But arthouse movies are back on the reel, putting the focus on the silver screen in a city where the cameras are constantly rolling.

“If we’re going to have a lot of people coming here to make movies, we ought to be coming to movies,” Brown said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Terry Daugherty
Missing 57-year-old’s body found in Lake Lanier, Hall County police say
Gwinnett County double homicide
2 dead in Gwinnett County murder-suicide identified

Latest News

With abortion drug’s future in limbo, GA couple shares their cautionary tale
StreetWise Georgia Inc warehouse
Georgia organization combatting food insecurity by feeding thousands of families in need
Historic Tara Theatre reopens to public under new management
Georgia organization combatting food insecurity by feeding thousands of families in need