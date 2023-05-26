Firefighter injured fighting house fire in DeKalb County
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday morning in DeKalb County.
It happened just after 5 a.m. on the 3300 block of Hardee Avenue in Chamblee, which is right next to the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Heavy flames were coming from the home when firefighters arrived.
There is no word of any occupants being injured at this time, but the fire captain says one firefighter was injured when he tripped over a hose line and hurt his back.
An arson team is headed to the scene to try to determine if this fire was intentionally set.
