Firefighter injured fighting house fire in DeKalb County

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday morning in DeKalb County.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on the 3300 block of Hardee Avenue in Chamblee, which is right next to the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Heavy flames were coming from the home when firefighters arrived.

There is no word of any occupants being injured at this time, but the fire captain says one firefighter was injured when he tripped over a hose line and hurt his back.

#Breaking: Firefighter suffers back injury fighting house fire on Hardee Ave. in Chamblee. I’m at the scene. Join us now on @ATLNewsFirst . #DeKalbCountyGA pic.twitter.com/mWunoprCtx — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) May 26, 2023

An arson team is headed to the scene to try to determine if this fire was intentionally set.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.