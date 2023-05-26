Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Firefighter injured fighting house fire in DeKalb County

Firefighter injured while fighting house fire in DeKalb County
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday morning in DeKalb County.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on the 3300 block of Hardee Avenue in Chamblee, which is right next to the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Heavy flames were coming from the home when firefighters arrived.

There is no word of any occupants being injured at this time, but the fire captain says one firefighter was injured when he tripped over a hose line and hurt his back.

An arson team is headed to the scene to try to determine if this fire was intentionally set.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
Justin Ross Harris
Justin Ross Harris will not be retried in son’s hot car-related death
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer

Latest News

Firefighter injured while fighting house fire in DeKalb County
The line at the Main Security Checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport...
Atlanta airport ready for busy holiday travel weekend
The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2022 Santa Fe sports-utility vehicle at a...
Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles
File - police lights
Car crashes into utility pole, knocking out power to hundreds in DeKalb County