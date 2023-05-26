Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 21

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Across the country trains are stopping for days, cutting off communities. Children climb between train cars to get to school. First responders can’t reach those in need of help. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Railroaded: Across America, trains are stopping on tracks and blocking roadways – sometimes for hours. In some cases, as our cameras caught on video, children are dangerously crossing stopped trains, crawling under the cars to get to and from school. In others, emergency responders are unable to quickly reach people in danger. In this story, we partner with ProPublica to look at the tens of thousands of complaints to the federal government about blocked crossings, talk to people in towns where trains frequently stop – plus question lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about what can be done.

Long Trains Pose Safety Concerns, Challenges: Railroads are a vital part of the history of the United States and its economy. More freight moves by rail than any other mode of transportation, passing through major cities and small communities. InvestigateTV partnered with ProPublica and KCTV to reveal the challenges communities face as trains get longer and longer.

Key Provisions Move Forward in Senate: Two critical provisions designed to protect children from stalled trains that block pathways to schools across the nation were successfully added to legislation making its way through the United States Senate. The provisions, introduced by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, (D-GA), were added into the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
Phone Scam
Lilburn man loses $9K in phone scam, police warning others to watch out

Latest News

Because sunscreen is regulated by the FDA, it’s in the same category of drugs as...
‘Don’t Fry Day’ Campaign to push sun protection before Memorial Day weekend
Generations of the Hink family flew across the country to celebrate the 100-year-old.
World War II Veteran from Cherokee County celebrates 100th Birthday
Anthony Lamar Walker
Mother of man who died of hypothermia in DeKalb County Jail files lawsuit
1 shot in parking lot of Cobb County Steak ‘n Shake, police say
A cadaver Dog alerts Georgia Body Recovery Team of anomalies at a secret grave site in Haralson...
Authorities find unusual clues in decades-old missing person case