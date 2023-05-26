Juneteenth Atlanta Parade celebrates freedom and unity, returns June 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For 11 years, the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival’s celebration of “community, equality, human rights and justice,” has cemented itself as a “staple” for Atlanta culture, organizers say.

On June 17 at 12 p.m., the parade sets foot again, starting near the state capitol and ending in Centennial Olympic Park.

According to organizers, the “high spirited celebration of freedom, unity and equality” will feature live performances, parade floats, vendors and more from the community.

Actor Louis Gossett, Jr. will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshall, organizers said.

“We welcome you to be a part of this monumental event where community, equality, human rights and justice for all merge to create a better world for future generations,” the official website reads.

The parade is a only one of the multiple events lined up for the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival, from June 16 to June 18 in Centennial Park.

The esteemed parade will broadcast exclusively on Peachtree TV from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about Juneteenth weekend, visit the official website here.

