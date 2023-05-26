Meals on Wheels volunteer finds friendship along her route

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The network of volunteers making Meals on Wheels move at a steady pace can be a lifeline for seniors in our community.

Heidi Wheatley has volunteered more than 250 hours. Always the same route and the stop that hasn’t changed in years is Mr. Bruce Wright’s. Wheatley calls ahead to chat with Wright to let him know his meals are there.

Meals on Wheels serves 1,500 seniors in the metro Atlanta area. By the end of 2023, they will have served 620,000 meals. There is a wait list right now of people in need of services. They are asking people to donate and volunteer.

Their mission is to address senior isolation and hunger. Wheatley started volunteering during the pandemic to find community, and she found a friend along the way.

“If you don’t have joy in your life, you have a problem,” said veteran Bruce Wright.

”The world can seem so big and so cold. You watch the news and people are doing awful things to each other. On a Saturday morning, I can get in my car and my first experience of my day is the volunteers at MOWA who are always fantastic...and Mr. Wright,” said Wheatley.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.