Midtown residents, businesses head into weekend wondering when evacuation will end

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been four full days since a crane failure forced an evacuation in midtown.

At least 1,000 residents have no firm date when they can move back into their homes.

Several residents sent Atlanta News First an email from the Tens on a West apartment complex that was sent Thursday.

The email notified residents the evacuation orders would likely be in place through at least the upcoming holiday weekend.

On Friday Atlanta News First reached out to the contracting company working on the building in question.

The company referred us to the statement they sent Thursday.

The contracting company, Balfour Beatty, sent the following:

“Our team, along with crane experts, structural engineers, OSHA, local authorities, and our client are continuing to make progress on plans to dismantle the crane. There are large pieces of debris that need to be secured before crane dismantling work can begin. Recovery experts on site are assessing and developing a plan given the complexities and location of the debris. While these activities are ongoing, the local authorities have determined that the Tens on a West apartment building cannot be occupied, and local street closures remain in place until the area is deemed safe. Our top priority continues to be the safety of our neighbors and the neighborhood, the recovery experts, and all the people working onsite. We will continue to work diligently to ensure all the residents affected by this incident can return home as soon as possible.” -Balfour Beatty Spokesperson

There is still no word from the company about when that work will begin.

“If there’s any kind of support, we really appreciate that and need that,” said Takashi Otsuka, owner of Nagomiya.

He says he’s hoping the public will show some support as he and his team wait for the green light to reopen their doors to customers.

“Just cross our fingers and wait and listen to updates, that’s pretty much all we can do for now,” said Otsuka.

On Friday, Atlanta News First reached out to Atlanta Fire & Rescue for an update on when it will be deemed safe for residents and businesses to return to life as normal.

Atlanta Fire & Rescue sent the following statement:

AFRD remains in a defensive posture for the safety of the public as we wait for the construction company to safely disassemble the crane. This continues to be an ongoing situation, and there is currently no estimated re-open date for the residences and businesses evacuated within the one-block radius.

As of Friday afternoon, portions of West Peachtree Street NW and Spring Street NW remain closed due to a construction crane malfunction.

