Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

New tree nursery hopes to preserve Brookhaven’s tree canopy

The trees will be free for residents to take once they mature.
By Savannah Louie
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nearly 48% of Atlanta is covered by trees, according to Trees Atlanta. That’s the highest percentage of overall urban tree canopy in the country.

But with new development across the metro, that canopy can fluctuate.

One metro Atlanta city is working to better balance green and growth. About 200 trees and a dozen native species – including oak, hickory, and sycamore - grow in an unsuspecting city-run nursery in Brookhaven.

City of Brookhaven Communications Director Burke Brennan said, “We place a premium on preserving Brookhaven’s tree canopy…we’ve got two things we’re trying to do. We’re trying to preserve what we have and grow if at all possible.

The trees will be free for residents to take once they mature.

Tree Canopy Preservation Manager Jeff Dadaisman said about a third of the saplings are “rescues” from developments.

“We knew they weren’t gonna get incorporated in the final landscape...so we preemptively moved them,” Dadaisman said.

Brookhaven’s tree canopy fluctuates amid what it calls “unprecedented development.” 51% of the city was covered by tree canopy in 2010, before rising to 53% in 2015. It now sits at 43% coverage.

Not only do more trees promote ecological benefits, but they also bring economic benefits.

Brennan said, “they do increase property values and it has an economic development benefit as well. Studies have shown that retail establishments that have tree cover do better than those that don’t.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims
Justin Ross Harris
Justin Ross Harris will not be retried in son’s hot car-related death
Phone Scam
Lilburn man loses $9K in phone scam, police warning others to watch out

Latest News

"Eat, Sleep, Slay, Gymnastics Repeat." by Reina Daeun Lee
Georgia student is finalist in Google Doodle competition
Activist helping little girls see "The Little Mermaid"
Activist helping girls see ‘The Little Mermaid’
Willie B. III at Zoo Atlanta
‘Brew at the Zoo’ to offer chance meeting of baby gorilla Willie B., III
Atlanta Caribbean Parade and Festival
Atlanta Caribbean Parade and Festival at Westside Park