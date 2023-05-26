World War II Veteran from Cherokee County celebrates 100th Birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Generations of the Hink family flew across the country to celebrate the man of the hour. Or rather, the man of the century, Donald Hink on his 100th birthday.

Hink was born in Illinois on May 25, 1923. He’s lived through a century of major historic events and was a part of some of them.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hink joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and was stationed in England. He served four years, until the end of world war two.

“I was an airplane mechanic basically, kept them flying,” said Hank.

After the war, Hink and his wife moved to Clinton, Iowa and had four children. They’ve been married for 60 years and now live in Canton, Georgia in Cherokee County.

“He was such a proud veteran,” said Robert Hink, Donald Hank’s son.

Hink’s patriotism inspired his son, Robert, to join the Navy for 8 years. Years later, Robert’s son, Zachary, served in both the Navy and Army.

“Him joining after Pearl Harbor and during my service we had 9/11 happen. Definitely ties all the generations together being able to serve during wartime,” said Zachary Hink, Donald Hank’s grandson.

The proud military family never had any doubts Hink would make it a hundred. Hink played golf into his late 90s with eight holes-in-one over the years.

“The laughing joke of the family is how old is Grandpa? Look at the scorecard, that’s his age,” said Zachary Hink.

On this special day, Hink has a lot to be thankful for. But says one thing above all makes everything worthwhile.

“The main thing is family, and today is one of those days,” Hink said.

