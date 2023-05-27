15-year-old shot in the head in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head on Friday afternoon. Investigators believe it was a “tragic accident.”

Authorities responded to the 2400 block of Cameron Mill Road after reports of a person who was shot around 5:57 p.m.

Upon arrival, a 15-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital. The identity of the victim is unknown.

According to investigators, “the victim along with other teenagers were carelessly handling a handgun in the home when at some point the weapon was fired and the victim was struck in the face. It does appear at this time this was a tragic accident.”

The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

