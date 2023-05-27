27-year-old shot, stabbed in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 27-year-old man was shot and stabbed in DeKalb County Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot and located the victim upon arrival.

Police confirmed to Atlanta News First that Initial information indicates the victim was in an altercation with a group of individuals prior to the incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

