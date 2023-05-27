Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

27-year-old shot, stabbed in DeKalb County

A police car and crime scene tape can be seen at Nuckolls Avenue near Pueblo City Park on Nov....
(KKTV)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 27-year-old man was shot and stabbed in DeKalb County Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot and located the victim upon arrival.

Police confirmed to Atlanta News First that Initial information indicates the victim was in an altercation with a group of individuals prior to the incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Mary Brooke Lynn Cooper
Authorities searching for missing 24-year-old Paulding County woman
Police looking for suspect after 3 teens shot on way to Lawrenceville house party
savannah police
5 injured by gunfire at home in coastal Georgia, police say

Latest News

El hombre fue encontrado sin vida a las puertas de su residencia en Norcross y las autoridades...
Police shot, killed one man after domestic dispute call in DeKalb County
Structure fire reported in Sandy Springs
Heavy fire breaks out in 3-story residential building in Sandy Springs
Police line tape
62-year-old pedestrian dies at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta