Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

62-year-old pedestrian dies at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

Police line tape
Police line tape(KVLY)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Lower South Roadway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday morning.

According to Atlanta police, the accident involved multiple vehicles, and the victim who was transported to the hospital by ambulance but died from his injuries.

Police said, all involved vehicles and parties remained on the scene, and no other serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Mary Brooke Lynn Cooper
Authorities searching for missing 24-year-old Paulding County woman
Police looking for suspect after 3 teens shot on way to Lawrenceville house party
savannah police
5 injured by gunfire at home in coastal Georgia, police say

Latest News

Structure fire reported in Sandy Springs
Heavy fire breaks out in 3-story residential building in Sandy Springs
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
1963 Chevrolet Corvette built by David Durovy
Annual Hot Wheels Legends show held in metro Atlanta