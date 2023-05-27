62-year-old pedestrian dies at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Lower South Roadway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday morning.

According to Atlanta police, the accident involved multiple vehicles, and the victim who was transported to the hospital by ambulance but died from his injuries.

Police said, all involved vehicles and parties remained on the scene, and no other serious injuries were reported.

