Annual Hot Wheels Legends show held in metro Atlanta

1963 Chevrolet Corvette built by David Durovy
1963 Chevrolet Corvette built by David Durovy(Taylor Vande Beek)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BUFORD Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual world’s largest traveling car show was held in the metro Atlanta area on Saturday.

The sixth annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour, which featured more than 100 unique vehicle entries and a family fun area was held at the Walmart located at 3250 Chruch Rd. in Buford until Noon, according to a news release.

“A team of local automotive enthusiasts and members of the Hot Wheels design team will vote for the car that will compete in the global semifinals later this year,” the news release said.

1999 Acura NSX-T built by Alex Farrington
1999 Acura NSX-T built by Alex Farrington(Taylor Vande Beek)
1982 Frankentruck built by Christopher Sweeney
1982 Frankentruck built by Christopher Sweeney(Taylor Vande Beek)
1973 Chevrolet Camaro RS built by Steve Frano
1973 Chevrolet Camaro RS built by Steve Frano(Taylor Vande Beek)
1973 Jeep Commando built by Marvin Stammel
1973 Jeep Commando built by Marvin Stammel(Taylor Vande Beek)

“Judges will evaluate all vehicle entrants and finalists on the criteria of creativity, authenticity, and garage spirit. Built, not bought, remains the spirit of the Tour, and custom creations of all makes and models, shapes, and sizes are encouraged to enter,” the news release continued.

The event also featured activities for families including the Power Wheels racing track, RC Races, and a preview of the new Hot Wheels Rift Rally.

