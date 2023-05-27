Positively Georgia
Change your Facebook password, don’t risk being hacked

Hacked profiles give criminals credibility because when they list the items, potential victims see an established profile.
By Harry Samler
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Better Call Harry spent two weeks trying to help a Facebook hacking victim.  He contacted Facebook’s media relations department and was assured that the hacked account would be investigated.

But two weeks later, the hacked account was up, and the hackers were using it to post fake furniture listings on Facebook Market.

Kim Pace Hinely’s account got hacked in late 2022.  She tried to get the page back for months by repeatedly reporting it to Facebook, but Facebook left the account up.  Hinely got so frustrated that she gave up and started a Facebook profile.

This week the story hit closer to home when Better Call Harry discovered that his mother’s Facebook account might have been compromised.  His mother has four different profiles, and scammers are using them to blast out links to friends and family.

If you haven’t changed your password, click on your Facebook account setting in the upper right-hand corner of your profile and then click on “Settings and Privacy.”  Choose “Privacy Checkup.”  It will prompt you to change your password, and set up two-factor authentication.

