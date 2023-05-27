Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Clayton County officer arrested for allegedly providing contraband to inmates

(WCAX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County officer has been arrested for providing contraband to inmates, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Tabitha Clifton was arrested and charged with violating her oath and providing contraband to inmates.

Jail nurse Jessica Castellanos is also wanted for obstruction of an officer and furnishing prohibited items to inmates.

RELATED: Clayton County officer arrested, accused of planning attack on inmate

The arrest comes less than 24 hours after another Clayton County officer was arrested for allegedly planning an attack on an inmate.

Sean William Hollinshead is accused of placing an inmate in a “high-risk housing unit” and standing by as he was beaten and stabbed by at least four other inmates. He has been charged with criminal negligence and violation of oath of office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross’ car show will go on, his attorney says
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Phone Scam
Lilburn man loses $9K in phone scam, police warning others to watch out
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
Police used it to find suspects, but it created new victims

Latest News

Change your Facebook password, don’t risk being hacked
A cadaver Dog alerts Georgia Body Recovery Team of anomalies at a secret grave site in Haralson...
Authorities call off search in decades-old missing person case in Haralson County
Inside the public safety training center, and the public cost of the project already underway
Inside Atlanta’s public safety training center; public cost of the project already underway
Bodacious. Bodie for short.
Dog saved from euthanasia list makes transformation, ready for adoption