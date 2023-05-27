Covington police officer released from hospital after shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Covington police officer who was shot while responding to a domestic dispute on Tuesday was released from Grady Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, the Covington Police Department identified the officer that was shot in the head as Officer Rashad Rivers.

The department goes on to say in the post he was ceremoniously sworn in to serve and protect Covington on January 3, 2023.

Officer Rivers had to undergo surgery on his jaw following Tuesday’s shooting.

In the Facebook post from Covington Police, the department asks the community to continue to keep Officer Rivers, his family and all public safety personnel who were involved in your prayers.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation says its preliminary information indicates the following:

The preliminary information indicates that Covington Police Department officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at the My Home & Suites Hotel on Alcovy Road in Covington. The first officer saw a man, later identified as Treyvorius Stodghill, 23, of Covington, GA with a gun inside a room at the hotel. Stodghill exchanged gunfire with the officer and the officer was shot. A second responding officer arrived on the scene and saw Stodghill, who was pointing a gun at the officer who was down. Stodghill was shot and killed by a Covington Police Officer during the incident. The injured officer was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

