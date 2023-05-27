Positively Georgia
Covington police officer released from hospital after shooting

Photo of Officer Rivers
Photo of Officer Rivers(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Covington police officer who was shot while responding to a domestic dispute on Tuesday was released from Grady Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, the Covington Police Department identified the officer that was shot in the head as Officer Rashad Rivers.

The department goes on to say in the post he was ceremoniously sworn in to serve and protect Covington on January 3, 2023.

Officer Rivers had to undergo surgery on his jaw following Tuesday’s shooting.

In the Facebook post from Covington Police, the department asks the community to continue to keep Officer Rivers, his family and all public safety personnel who were involved in your prayers.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation says its preliminary information indicates the following:

