DeKalb Co. Police to host virtual mental health forum

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is set to host a virtual mental health forum on Saturday afternoon.

The forum will be held on Zoom from 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

It will help people learn about free resources available, the department’s mental health unit, and when to call the 9-8-8 hotline instead of 9-1-1.

