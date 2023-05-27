DeKalb Co. Police to host virtual mental health forum
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is set to host a virtual mental health forum on Saturday afternoon.
The forum will be held on Zoom from 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
It will help people learn about free resources available, the department’s mental health unit, and when to call the 9-8-8 hotline instead of 9-1-1.
