DeKalb Co. Police investigation underway in Lithonia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police are investigating after they say a person “experiencing a behavioral health crisis” barricaded themself inside a home.

DeKalb County police and SWAT were seen in the area of the 2300 block of Cragstone Court off of Covington Highway in Lithonia.

The identity of the barricaded individual is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

