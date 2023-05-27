Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ed Sheeran surprised fans by singing for the crowd outside Sweetwater Brewery Saturday afternoon.
The Grammy winner put an impromptu performance ahead of his actual concert tonight in Atlanta.
Sheeran also paid for everyone’s drink for an hour and he was greeted by the crowd who loved his performance.
