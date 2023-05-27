Positively Georgia
Families, volunteers plant more than 20K flags at Georgia National Cemetery

Volunteers plant 21,000 flags for Memorial Day
By Bridget Spencer
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Memorial Day means much more than just a three-day weekend for Donna Hawkins.

“My dad served during the Korean War. He was a proud veteran,” she said.

This is also the second Memorial Day without her father by her side. She joined dozens of families who came out to the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton to plant at least 21,000 flags on the headstones of the fallen.

“My father was a Marine and passed away last year just a few weeks before the ceremony,” she said.

Byron Hall is the chairman of the council that oversees the cemetery’s operations. He led the ceremony on Saturday that ended with the families planting the flags. For him, the holiday means so much, especially being a Navy veteran.

“We have almost a total of 30,000 interred,” said Hall.

“This is going to be my home one day. I will be buried here, as well as my wife,” said Hall.

These volunteers are not alone in the effort. This annual commemoration is happening at more than 130 national cemeteries across the country, showing true solidarity.

“A lot of people think of it as the unofficial start to the summer and just a holiday weekend to have fun to go to the lake, cookout. It is those things, but it is a time that we are supposed to be paying homage to those who served,” said Hawkins.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

