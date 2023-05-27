First Alert Forecast | Cool and mainly dry Memorial Day weekend in Atlanta

Positively Georgia
By Fred Campagna
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The unofficial start of the summer season will not exactly feel like it in north Georgia. It will be very cool in east Georgia, and about 5-10° cooler than normal in Atlanta and west Georgia. Look for mostly sunny skies in Atlanta and west Georgia on Saturday with the temperature climbing from near 60 early in the day to the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. There will be a 10-20 mph northeast breeze. Expect more clouds and cooler temps with a stronger breeze in east Georgia. There is a low chance of rain in east Georgia Saturday afternoon and night as a storm system moves through the Carolinas.

Both Sunday and Monday look partly cloudy with highs in the 70s in most of north Georgia. It will be cooler in east Georgia on Sunday.

Warmer weather is coming to north Georgia next week. The temperature will climb into the mid 80s by midweek and could reach 90 heading into next weekend.

