First Alert Forecast: Rain possible in East Georgia today, otherwise a nice day in store

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

As we kick off Memorial Day weekend, all eyes are on an area of low pressure swirling off the Atlantic coast.

This low will bring rain to the Georgia and Carolina coast today, and also bring a chance for showers this afternoon and evening to places North and East of Atlanta.

Regardless, all of us will be breezy with sustained winds 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 25-35 mph possible. The further East you go, expect the wind speeds to be higher.

Most of us will experience mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s, however, east and north of the city where the rain and cloud cover will be more prevalent, highs will only top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks mainly dry with a few showers possible tomorrow up towards the mountains, otherwise it’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s through Memorial Day.

Next week will be warm and dry through the first half, but rain could return Thursday night into Friday.

Showers will be possible mainly East of Atlanta this afternoon and evening. It will be a breezy day for all of North Georgia. (Atlanta News First)

Mostly sunny and warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. (Atlanta News First)

Few showers today and tomorrow mainly East and North of the city. Warm and dry for Memorial Day. Kicking off next week dry ahead of rain possibly Thursday night. (Atlanta News First)

