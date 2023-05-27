Positively Georgia
Police shot, kill one man after domestic dispute call in DeKalb County

By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man was killed after being shot by a DeKalb County Police officer in Lithonia Saturday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to 2346 Cragstone Court after a 911 call about a burglary in progress and learned that it was a domestic dispute involving a gun. Responding officers were able to get the resident out of the home to safety. The woman’s boyfriend was yelling at her and believed he was going to shoot her.

Upon arrival, police learned Jeremy Haugabook, 36, of Lithonia, was armed with a handgun and was ordered to drop the gun. Police said Haugabookbut refused to do so and pointed the gun toward the officers who later shot him. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As SWAT officers arrived and went into the home after they were able to get a woman that was in the home to safety.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case due to the fact a GSP trooper was involved in the shooting.

