Heavy fire breaks out in 3-story residential building in Sandy Springs

Structure fire reported in Sandy Springs
Structure fire reported in Sandy Springs(Allen Devlin)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A structure fire on Marsh Trail Circule in Sandy Springs caused residents to evacuate the building.

According to Sandy Springs Police, the fire broke out in a 3-story apartment building.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department is battling the blaze and says that this is an active fire.

This is a developing story and Atlanta News First has a crew on the way.

