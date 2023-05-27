Heavy fire breaks out in 3-story residential building in Sandy Springs
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A structure fire on Marsh Trail Circule in Sandy Springs caused residents to evacuate the building.
According to Sandy Springs Police, the fire broke out in a 3-story apartment building.
The Sandy Springs Fire Department is battling the blaze and says that this is an active fire.
This is a developing story and Atlanta News First has a crew on the way.
Sandy Springs Fire Department is working a structure fire on Marsh Trail Cir. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/Ta6aae0kwb— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) May 27, 2023
