Heavy fire breaks out in 3-story residential building in Sandy Springs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A structure fire on Marsh Trail Circule in Sandy Springs caused residents to evacuate the building.

According to Sandy Springs Police, the fire broke out in a 3-story apartment building.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department is battling the blaze and says that this is an active fire.

This is a developing story and Atlanta News First has a crew on the way.

Sandy Springs Fire Department is working a structure fire on Marsh Trail Cir. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/Ta6aae0kwb — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) May 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.