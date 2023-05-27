Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Teenager charged in connection to deadly shooting in LaGrange

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager faces multiple charges in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in LaGrange early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Fourth Avenue and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest around 12:30 a.m., according to the LaGrange Police Department.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Montavious Gunn, was rushed to Wellstar Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old was placed into custody. Police have not released the identity of the teenager. The teenager faces involuntary manslaughter, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
File - police lights
Car crashes into utility pole, knocking out power to hundreds in DeKalb County
Police looking for suspect after 3 teens shot on way to Lawrenceville house party
Mary Brooke Lynn Cooper
Authorities searching for missing 24-year-old Paulding County woman

Latest News

Change your Facebook password, don’t risk being hacked
Clayton County officer arrested for allegedly providing contraband to inmates
A cadaver Dog alerts Georgia Body Recovery Team of anomalies at a secret grave site in Haralson...
Authorities call off search in decades-old missing person case in Haralson County
Inside the public safety training center, and the public cost of the project already underway
Inside Atlanta’s public safety training center; public cost of the project already underway