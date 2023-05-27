Teenager charged in connection to deadly shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager faces multiple charges in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in LaGrange early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Fourth Avenue and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest around 12:30 a.m., according to the LaGrange Police Department.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Montavious Gunn, was rushed to Wellstar Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old was placed into custody. Police have not released the identity of the teenager. The teenager faces involuntary manslaughter, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

