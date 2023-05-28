1 killed, 1 injured in Gwinnett County shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured late Saturday evening.

Officers responded to shots fired call at Valley Club Drive and Sugarloaf Parkway intersection just before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned two shooting victims were being rushed to a local hospital. Police say one of the male victims died and one of the male victims was seriously injured. Police did not release the ages or names of the two male shooting victims.

“At this time, investigators know there were multiple vehicles involved in the shooting and are currently looking to identify and locate those vehicles,” Gwinnett County police said in a news release.

“The victims’ name will be withheld until next of kin is notified,” police said.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com .

