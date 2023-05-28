17-year-old injured in road rage shooting in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was injured in a road rage-related shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Grady Hospital around 2:49 a.m. after a report of a person arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Upon arriving at the hospital, police say they found a 17-year-old victim who had a gunshot wound. Police have not released the identity of the shooting victim or the current extent of his injuries.

According to investigators, a verbal dispute escalated to a road rage incident near the 3300 block of Delmar Lane. The victim and another individual exchange gunfire, according to Atlanta police.

