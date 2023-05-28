Positively Georgia
17-year-old injured in road rage shooting in Atlanta, police say

By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was injured in a road rage-related shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Grady Hospital around 2:49 a.m. after a report of a person arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Upon arriving at the hospital, police say they found a 17-year-old victim who had a gunshot wound. Police have not released the identity of the shooting victim or the current extent of his injuries.

According to investigators, a verbal dispute escalated to a road rage incident near the 3300 block of Delmar Lane. The victim and another individual exchange gunfire, according to Atlanta police.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

