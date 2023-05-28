Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2 men injured in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say

Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.(KAIT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting at the 400 block of Windsor Street SW around 11:44 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were both injured in the shooting. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

There have been multiple shootings in Atlanta within the last 24 hours. Police say a 16-year-old girl identified as Breasia Powell died and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting outside Benjamin E. Mays High School.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was injured in a road rage-related shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Atlanta. A 23-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Police line tape
62-year-old pedestrian dies at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Structure fire reported in Sandy Springs
Heavy fire breaks out in 3-story residential building in Sandy Springs
Heavy police presence seen at Benjamin E. Mays high school
16-year-old girl identified in deadly Atlanta shooting

Latest News

The scene of a fatal crash on Cobb Parkway.
Driver charged with homicide in fatal Cobb Parkway crash, police say
Police sirens flashing generic photo
23-year-old shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta
File Graphic
17-year-old injured in road rage shooting in Atlanta, police say
Heavy police presence seen at Benjamin E. Mays high school
16-year-old girl identified in deadly Atlanta shooting