2 men injured in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting at the 400 block of Windsor Street SW around 11:44 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were both injured in the shooting. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation.

There have been multiple shootings in Atlanta within the last 24 hours. Police say a 16-year-old girl identified as Breasia Powell died and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting outside Benjamin E. Mays High School.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was injured in a road rage-related shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Atlanta. A 23-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car early Sunday morning.

