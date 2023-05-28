23-year-old shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 23-year-old man injured early Sunday morning.
Police were flagged down on Hank Aaron Drive in southwest Atlanta by a group of people saying someone was shot.
Police located the 23-year-old man inside a car with a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim and the extent of his injuries was not released by police.
Investigators say the victim was injured near 400 Amal Dr. where a someone he was “approached by an unknown male suspect who brandished a firearm and then shot him.
This shooting remains under investigation.
There have been multiple shootings in Atlanta early Sunday morning. Police say a 16-year-old girl identified as Breasia Powell died and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting outside Benjamin E. Mays High School.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was injured in a road rage-related shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Atlanta.
