Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

23-year-old shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta

Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police sirens flashing generic photo(Canva)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 23-year-old man injured early Sunday morning.

Police were flagged down on Hank Aaron Drive in southwest Atlanta by a group of people saying someone was shot.

Police located the 23-year-old man inside a car with a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim and the extent of his injuries was not released by police.

Investigators say the victim was injured near 400 Amal Dr. where a someone he was “approached by an unknown male suspect who brandished a firearm and then shot him.

This shooting remains under investigation.

There have been multiple shootings in Atlanta early Sunday morning. Police say a 16-year-old girl identified as Breasia Powell died and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting outside Benjamin E. Mays High School.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was injured in a road rage-related shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Police line tape
62-year-old pedestrian dies at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Structure fire reported in Sandy Springs
Heavy fire breaks out in 3-story residential building in Sandy Springs
Heavy police presence seen at Benjamin E. Mays high school
16-year-old girl identified in deadly Atlanta shooting

Latest News

File Graphic
17-year-old injured in road rage shooting in Atlanta, police say
Heavy police presence seen at Benjamin E. Mays high school
16-year-old girl identified in deadly Atlanta shooting
File Graphic
Walton Co. Sheriff’s Office search for teen in connection to shooting
Heavy police presence seen at Benjamin E. Mays high school