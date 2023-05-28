Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Boy, 9, fatally struck by bullet as teens fight outside home

School officials say a fight that broke out between two groups of young people ended in the boy's neighborhood with shots being fired. (WLS, DENISE JONES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTESON, Ill. (AP) - A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 20-year-old woman wounded during an altercation outside a home in a suburb south of Chicago, police said Friday.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in Matteson, according to police in the city.

A caller told 911 dispatchers that her grandson had been shot. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and died at a hospital, police told reporters at a news conference.

The woman’s wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police did not release further details of the shooting.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy as O’Mauri Jones Brown, according to WGN.

Denise Jones, the boy’s grandmother, told WBBM-TV that her granddaughter had a fight with another girl at school. The other girl and some of her friends then drove to Jones’ home.

They fought outside, and a teenage boy who was with the group of girls began shooting, Jones said.

She described her grandson as an honor roll student who loved to dance. The boy had been staying with Jones after his mother moved to Chicago, she said.

“His mom moved out and he stayed here because he didn’t want to go to Chicago, because he was afraid of getting shot,” Jones said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line tape
62-year-old pedestrian dies at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Structure fire reported in Sandy Springs
Heavy fire breaks out in 3-story residential building in Sandy Springs
Spotty rain is moving through the eastern-half of North Georgia.
First Alert Forecast | Cool winds, scattered rain into early Sunday morning...

Latest News

A Dunwoody police vehicle drives through the city on Saturday, May 27.
Doraville, Dunwoody partner to expedite emergency mental health response
Doraville, Dunwoody partner for mental health to expedite mental health calls
Family wants justice for 9-year-old killed in shooting as teens fought outside home
Volunteers plant 21,000 flags for Memorial Day
Families, volunteers plant more than 20K flags at Georgia National Cemetery