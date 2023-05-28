First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry to round out Memorial Day Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We look ahead to another nice day as we continue through Memorial Day Weekend.

Very similar to yesterday, if you live North and East of Atlanta, a few showers are possible for the morning, and expect slightly more cloud cover for the first half of the day.

Most of us will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s near 80. East of the city, where more cloud cover will be present, expect to top out in the low to mid 70s.

Memorial Day looks mainly dry, with maybe a quick passing shower possible through the day. There will be slightly more cloud cover which will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s area wide.

The forecast continues to stay mainly dry through mid week, with highs back in the 80s by Tuesday.

The end of the week forecast looks tricky as we could be watching another low try to form. This could make for a rainy end to the work week, but for now we will keep the chance for scattered showers Thursday through Saturday.

