Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Heavy police presence seen at Benjamin E. Mays high school

A heavy police presence was seen at Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta early on Sunday morning.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A heavy police presence was seen at Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta early on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m.

Multiple police cruisers were seen on the street investigating.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Police line tape
62-year-old pedestrian dies at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Structure fire reported in Sandy Springs
Heavy fire breaks out in 3-story residential building in Sandy Springs
Spotty rain is moving through the eastern-half of North Georgia.
First Alert Forecast | Cool winds, scattered rain into early Sunday morning...

Latest News

Heavy police presence seen at Benjamin E. Mays high school
Gwinnett County police investigating shooting on Saturday.
1 killed, 1 injured in Gwinnett County shooting
A Dunwoody police vehicle drives through the city on Saturday, May 27.
Doraville, Dunwoody partner to expedite emergency mental health response
Doraville, Dunwoody partner for mental health to expedite mental health calls