Heavy police presence seen at Benjamin E. Mays high school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A heavy police presence was seen at Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta early on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m.

Multiple police cruisers were seen on the street investigating.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

