Walton Co. Sheriff’s Office search for teen in connection to shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager who is wanted in connection to a shooting on Friday evening, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the 2400 block of Youth Monroe Road on Friday night.

Authorities learned that a victim identified as Terry Carter, was already rushed to the hospital. The current extent of Carter’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The warrant was issued for a 14-year-old, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The identity of the teen is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

