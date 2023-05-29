Positively Georgia
1 injured in Newton County shooting

Police sirens flashing generic photo 4(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Monday afternoon.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a “penetrating trauma incident” at a home on East Lawn Way in Covington around 2:45 p.m.

Deputies say the victim is a man in his “early 20s.” He was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Deputies added that a man in his “early 20s” was detained in connection to the shooting.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the man who was detained.

