1 injured in Newton County shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Monday afternoon.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a “penetrating trauma incident” at a home on East Lawn Way in Covington around 2:45 p.m.

Deputies say the victim is a man in his “early 20s.” He was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Deputies added that a man in his “early 20s” was detained in connection to the shooting.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the man who was detained.

