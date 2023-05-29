1 killed in early morning shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early morning shooting has left one person dead in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says officers responded to a person shot call Monday around 2:55 a.m. on the 3800 block of Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb. Upon arrival, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound.

The crime scene has been cordoned off and an investigation is currently underway.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

