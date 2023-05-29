48-year-old man dead in Fulton County shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 48-year-old man was shot and killed in Fulton County Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanda police, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 807 Conley Road around 3:56 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had been shot multiple times and was in critical condition. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he died from his injuries.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.