5-year-old boy dead, man still missing in Bibb Co. drowning incidents

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 5-year-old boy is dead and a 20-year-old man is missing in two separate drowning incidents out of Bibb County.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, with help from Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, responded to Frank Amerson Park Sunday evening after receiving reports of a man who disappeared in the Ocmulgee River.

Friends of 20-year-old Raymund Ellison Jr. told authorities they saw him floating behind them on an innertube. When they looked away and then back, he was gone.

A dive team was called to the scene in an attempt to locate the Centerville resident. Authorities tell Atlanta News First the search remains ongoing.

In a separate incident, Bibb County officials also responded to a drowning incident involving a child. Investigators say the 5-year-old was playing by the pool during a family visit in Lizella. At some point, the young boy reportedly fell into the water and went under.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

