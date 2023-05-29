Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

5-year-old boy dead, man still missing in Bibb Co. drowning incidents

Bibb County authorities say the two incidents are not related
Water
Water(Pixabay)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 5-year-old boy is dead and a 20-year-old man is missing in two separate drowning incidents out of Bibb County.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, with help from Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, responded to Frank Amerson Park Sunday evening after receiving reports of a man who disappeared in the Ocmulgee River.

Friends of 20-year-old Raymund Ellison Jr. told authorities they saw him floating behind them on an innertube. When they looked away and then back, he was gone.

A dive team was called to the scene in an attempt to locate the Centerville resident. Authorities tell Atlanta News First the search remains ongoing.

In a separate incident, Bibb County officials also responded to a drowning incident involving a child. Investigators say the 5-year-old was playing by the pool during a family visit in Lizella. At some point, the young boy reportedly fell into the water and went under.

RELATED: Georgia swim instructors combat child drowning statistics

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens
Atlanta city leaders call on end to youth gun violence after shooting
Police line tape
Police arrest man after pedestrian killed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
The scene of a fatal shooting on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.
1 killed, 1 arrested in early morning shooting in DeKalb County

Latest News

multiple injured after deck collapse
Multiple people injured after deck collapses in Midway
South Fulton rollover crash under investigation
South Fulton rollover crash under investigation
The scene of a fatal shooting on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.
1 killed, 1 arrested in early morning shooting in DeKalb County
Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
1 injured in Newton County shooting