First Alert Forecast: More Beautiful Sunshine for Memorial Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

If you’ve enjoyed the past couple of days, you’ll enjoy today just the same.

It is a chilly start for those of you who have to step out the door early, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Through this Memorial Day, the weather will be fantastic with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 80. We could have a spotty shower in far Northeast Georgia up towards the mountains, but most of us will be completely dry.

This week looks uneventful forecast wise with temperatures warming gradually day by day. Highs will stay in the low 80s through Thursday, with highs back in the mid 80s for Friday and Saturday.

A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible Thursday and Friday as humidity creeps back up and we enter into a more Summer-like pattern to round out the week.

The weekend will be mainly dry with the exception of a few showers Sunday. Sunday will also be the slightly cooler day with highs in the low 80s after a day in the mid 80s Saturday.

Isolated showers possible in the Northeast Georgia mountains this afternoon and evening. (ANF)

Mostly sunny, low humidity, and highs near 80 today. Mostly dry with the exception of far northeast Georgia (ANF)

Nice stretch of weather through mid week. Humidity goes up as do the rain chances come the end of the week. (ANF)

