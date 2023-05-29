First Alert Forecast: Warmer, a few spotty midweek showers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you thought the weather over Memorial Day weekend was too cool, you’ll like the warm-up that is heading for north Georgia this week. The high temperature will be in the low 80s from Tuesday through Thursday. There is a very low risk of a stray shower on Tuesday afternoon, and a slightly better chance on Wednesday and Thursday. For the most part, it will be dry, and it’s best to not plan on rain for the garden or lawn.

Warmer weather is ahead for late this week. It will reach the mid 80s on Thursday and could get to 90° on one or both days this weekend. Right now, Saturday looks like the hotter day. There is just a 20% chance of a shower on Sunday with highs at least in the mid 80s.

7 day forecast (Atlanta News First)

