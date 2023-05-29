Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “For the parents out there, love your kids every day. Always tell them how proud you are of them regardless of what they do. Tell them that you love them,” said Josh Letson, the deadly crash victim’s father.

Josh Letson’s 24-year-old son, Tyler Cole Letson, was driving his motorcycle on Saturday night on Highway 92 in Acworth when the unthinkable happened.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was trying to turn onto the highway and pulled in front of him. The 53-year-old driver and passenger survived.

Cole did not.

“He was an inspiration to a lot of people. He made friends with everyone that he was around. He had a lot going for him, his life was just getting started,” said Josh Letson.

Cole’s father says his son loved riding motorcycles since he was 4-years-old. He says Cole was a devoted and loving father to a 3-year-old girl and was just weeks away from adopting a 4-year-old he raised with the love of his life, Haley Brookshire.

The two met in middle school and connected years later, as if no time had passed. They had a wedding date set for this November.

“It’s a holiday weekend, people are in a hurry and they just need to be careful on the roads,” said Mechelle Letson, the victim’s stepmother.

The family doesn’t blame the driver in the crash and say they are praying for everyone involved.

They hope what happened to Cole will motivate others to drive carefully with both eyes on the road and to pay close attention to those on two wheels.

“Tell the drivers of the vehicles to watch out because life is short and you never know, it could be over in just a heartbeat,” said Josh Letson.

