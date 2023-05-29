Motorcyclist killed in Cherokee County crash

ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash over the weekend in Acworth.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a crash on Highway 92 at Ridge Mill Drive Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. They say a passenger car was making a left from Ridge Mill Drive onto Hwy 92 East and pulled out in front of a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 24-year-old Tyler Cole Letson, of Lula, Ga., was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died of his injuries. The driver of the passenger car suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. A juvenile in the passenger car received minor injuries and was also transported to Wellstar.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit continues to investigate. No charges have been filed at this time.

