Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Multiple people injured after deck collapses in Midway

multiple injured after deck collapse
multiple injured after deck collapse(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple people are injured after a deck collapsed Sunday evening in Midway.

According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby, they were called to the 300 block of Cattle Hammock Road after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Darby says numerous people were standing on the deck when it collapsed beneath them. Nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

EMS units from Liberty, McIntosh, and Bryan Counties, along with Fort Stewart all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens
Atlanta city leaders call on end to youth gun violence after shooting
Police line tape
Police arrest man after pedestrian killed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
27-year-old shot, stabbed in DeKalb County

Latest News

Hundreds of people are expected to gather Monday for Roswell’s 24th Roswell Remembers Memorial...
Roswell Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen service members
Motorcyclist killed in Cherokee County crash
Briana Hampton joined Atlanta News First to talk about her new reality lifestyle show “Just...
Briana Hampton talks new reality TV show and finding self-love
The scene of a fatal shooting on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.
1 killed in early morning shooting in DeKalb County
Police investigate deadly DeKalb County shooting