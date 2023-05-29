Positively Georgia
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise

Daniel Taylor video.
Daniel Taylor video.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Videos taken by passengers show rough seas as the Carnival Sunshine made its way to South Carolina.

Daniel Taylor was a passenger and described 15-foot waves hitting the ship.

“It was great for the first couple of days until it turned into a nightmare,” he said.

This was Taylor’s fourth cruise, but the first one he would describe as a nightmare.

According to Taylor, the rough seas began Friday and lasted into Saturday afternoon.

“You could see the ship bobbing up and down, looking out at the ocean, you could just tell it was raising and lowering,” he said.

But what was most concerning to Taylor was the alleged lack of communication from the crew.

Taylor said they heard from the captain there would be a possible delay on Friday afternoon.

Taylor told Atlanta News First as of Monday, he hasn’t heard anything from Carnival about the situation.

Carnival Cruise Line provided this statement:

