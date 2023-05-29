Rising cookout costs deter some Americans from grilling Memorial Day classics

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A survey from Numerator found that 75% of Americans are adjusting their Memorial Day spending, especially when it comes to food.

Most people are looking for deals, choosing budget-friendly foods, slowing travel and buying less together.

The latest Consumer Price Index found food prices were up 7.7% since April 2022. Prices for classic barbecue staples like ketchup and mustard have had much more significant increases.

A 32-ounce bottle of ketchup increased by 27.9%, followed by a 20-ounce bottle of mustard that went up by 13%. Hamburger and hot dog buns were each up about 7.4%.

In Cabbagetown, one local business owner wanted to bring his community together. Brad Cunard, owner of Littles Food Store hosted a Memorial Day potluck barbeque event. You could either bring something to share or donate whatever you can, but it’s not required. For some people, the meal was a cost saver.

Cunard tried to buy direct from farmers to keep the costs down.

“The turkey breast was probably the most expensive item. Boneless turkey breast is ten dollars a pound. The DeKalb Farmer’s Market is a great resource, their prices are great, and they have great products. The tri-tip is a butcher cut and I trimmed it myself. You do things like that is balance it out and make things work,” said Cunard.

