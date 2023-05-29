Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Rising cookout costs deter some Americans from grilling Memorial Day classics

A survey from Numerator found that 75% of Americans are adjusting their Memorial Day spending, especially when it comes to food.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A survey from Numerator found that 75% of Americans are adjusting their Memorial Day spending, especially when it comes to food.

Most people are looking for deals, choosing budget-friendly foods, slowing travel and buying less together.

The latest Consumer Price Index found food prices were up 7.7% since April 2022. Prices for classic barbecue staples like ketchup and mustard have had much more significant increases.

A 32-ounce bottle of ketchup increased by 27.9%, followed by a 20-ounce bottle of mustard that went up by 13%. Hamburger and hot dog buns were each up about 7.4%.

In Cabbagetown, one local business owner wanted to bring his community together. Brad Cunard, owner of Littles Food Store hosted a Memorial Day potluck barbeque event. You could either bring something to share or donate whatever you can, but it’s not required. For some people, the meal was a cost saver.

Cunard tried to buy direct from farmers to keep the costs down.

“The turkey breast was probably the most expensive item. Boneless turkey breast is ten dollars a pound. The DeKalb Farmer’s Market is a great resource, their prices are great, and they have great products. The tri-tip is a butcher cut and I trimmed it myself. You do things like that is balance it out and make things work,” said Cunard.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens
Atlanta city leaders call on end to youth gun violence after shooting
Police line tape
Police arrest man after pedestrian killed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
The scene of a fatal shooting on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.
1 killed, 1 arrested in early morning shooting in DeKalb County

Latest News

Atlanta Angels
Georgia nonprofit addressing mental health stats among children in foster care
Organization supporting veterans
Shepherd’s Men raises awareness for mental health resources for veterans
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
Thousands of summer jobs available to youth in metro Atlanta