Roswell Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen service members

Hundreds of people are expected to gather Monday for Roswell’s 24th Roswell Remembers Memorial...
Hundreds of people are expected to gather Monday for Roswell's 24th Roswell Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of people are expected to gather Monday for Roswell’s 24th Roswell Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony.

The event is a joint effort between the City of Roswell and Roswell Rotary. For the 24th year, they’ll bring the community together to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our country.

The ceremony will feature a presentation of colors, a “Prisoners of War and Missing in Action” tribute, and a laying of the wreath.

