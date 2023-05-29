South Fulton rollover crash under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash on Camp Creek Parkway in South Fulton is under investigation, according to a Facebook post by the South Fulton Police Department.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Camp Creek Parkway near Enon Road after reports of a crash came on Monday.

South Fulton police left motorists with a message to drive alert and avoid distractions while behind the wheel.

PLEASE: Slow down, stay alert, and most importantly, put your phones away while driving. This is not the time to capture an incident for social media - it's the time to drive cautiously and considerately. Remember, a ticket isn't worth the risk. We urge you not to distract yourself or others around you in an effort to record the accident. In this instance, the dividing retainer wall played a critical role in preventing the vehicle from entering opposing traffic, potentially saving lives. Thankfully, the driver suffered only minor injuries. But not everyone is this fortunate. As we observe Memorial Day, let us not forget the importance of safety - on the roads and elsewhere.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

