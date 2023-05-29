Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

South Fulton rollover crash under investigation

South Fulton rollover crash under investigation
South Fulton rollover crash under investigation(South Fulton Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash on Camp Creek Parkway in South Fulton is under investigation, according to a Facebook post by the South Fulton Police Department.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Camp Creek Parkway near Enon Road after reports of a crash came on Monday.

South Fulton police left motorists with a message to drive alert and avoid distractions while behind the wheel.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens
Atlanta city leaders call on end to youth gun violence after shooting
Police line tape
Police arrest man after pedestrian killed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
The scene of a fatal shooting on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.
1 killed, 1 arrested in early morning shooting in DeKalb County

Latest News

Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
Water
5-year-old boy dead, man still missing in Bibb Co. drowning incidents
multiple injured after deck collapse
Multiple people injured after deck collapses in Midway
The scene of a fatal shooting on Emerald North Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.
1 killed, 1 arrested in early morning shooting in DeKalb County