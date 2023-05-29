South Fulton rollover crash under investigation
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash on Camp Creek Parkway in South Fulton is under investigation, according to a Facebook post by the South Fulton Police Department.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Camp Creek Parkway near Enon Road after reports of a crash came on Monday.
South Fulton police left motorists with a message to drive alert and avoid distractions while behind the wheel.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
