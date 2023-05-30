1 dead, 2 injured in Cobb County crash, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police are investigating after one person died and two people were injured in a crash in Cobb County on Sunday morning.

Police say a white Maserati Levante driven by 32-year-old James Graham was traveling north on John Ward Road around 6:15 a.m. when he tried to turn and lost control of the car near Old John Ward Road.

“The vehicle continued toward Old John Ward Road, where the Maserati impacted an embankment and came to a final uncontrolled rest, and then caught fire,” Cobb County police say.

Police add that bystanders were able to pull everyone out of the car before it became fully engulfed in flames.

Graham was rushed to the hospital and later was pronounced dead. The front passenger, 32-year-old South Carolina resident Markell Kelly was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The backseat passenger, 26-year-old Juniest Reape-Clark was also rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, according to Cobb County police.

The collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

