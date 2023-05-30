Positively Georgia
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Waldrop Place in DeKalb County

(MGN)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young woman is dead after a shooting Friday night in Decatur.

The DeKalb Police Department says Friday around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to Waldrop Place in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found a male and female in their 20s with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The female victim, identified by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office as 26-year-old Jamiyah Parker, died from her injuries.

DKPD says its initial information indicates the two victims arrived at the location in a vehicle when the suspect approached the vehicle and began shooting. Police believe this incident may have been drug-related.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

